Singer Naira Ali has no soft words for artists who have made it a habit to put presenters on their payroll for airplay.

The Purple Chord vocal-goddess opened a can of worms and promised to expose a renown artist for always sabotaging fellow artistes’ music.

Basing on her tweet, Naira Ali accuses the artist in question of always paying radio and TV presenters to have her songs put on different countdowns and to praise her.

Naira Ali went ahead to stress that the unnamed singer also pays bloggers to post about her and also generates YouTube views monetarily only to later claim that she is the best.