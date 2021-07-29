It is jubilation mode in singer Nubian Li’s family following the news of his wife Gloria Mutoni Salha being sworn in as the deputy mayor of Nakawa Divison.

The singer’s wife was sworn in at the division headquarters on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony witnessed by a few invited guests.

Nubian Li’s wife’s appointment follows her remarkable win in the recently concluded 2021 elections where she won the Kyanja Parish LC3 seat.

Nubian Li took to his socials to congratulate his wife upon the new role that she has been entrusted with at Nakawa division.

Congratulations to you my love Mutoni Salha the new Deputy Mayor of Nakawa Division. May Allah’s guidance be upon you in fulfilling your new duty. Nubian Li

Congratulations Mutoni Salha!