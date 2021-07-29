Roden Y Kabako admits that he is a begger and it is the reason he went to Gulu despite returning to Kampala without a single coin.

Top musicians including Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Pallaso, Weasel, concert promoters, and other key players in the entertainment industry are in Gulu meeting with Operation Wealth Creation boss Gen. Salim Saleh.

The above said artistes have been labeled beggers and have been criticised of fronting their personal interests at the expense of the entire industry.

While commenting on the issue, Bobi Wine expressed his disappointment in artistes who have turned themselves into beggers.

Read Also: UMA has been turned into a beggars association – Bobi Wine speaks out on artistes meeting Gen. Saleh

Kabako, while speaking to Urban Television, admitted that it is true some artistes who made their way to Gulu are beggers including himself.

I am a begger. That should bot even be question. I am a begger, I was even before going to Gulu. My fans know it and they even financed my wedding. Even the president (Bobi Wine) knows that. Kabako

Kabako also noted that despite being the Minister of Information in the Uganda Superstars Federation, he did not get a chance of entering the barracks where the meetings were being held in Gulu.

He said that “there is a clique of mafias that want to capture the music industry” and that even Chameleone could find himself in captivity.

The singer also promised to reveal whatever else he saw when he went to Gulu in his new song dubbed “Bwiino we Gulu”.