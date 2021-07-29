While commenting on the Gulu entourage of celebrities, controversial socialite Nnalongo Don Zella questioned how someone can be a star and continue to be a beggar.

Since the news broke out that several top singers including Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Pallaso, Weasel, among others are camping in Gulu, there have been so much propaganda making rounds.

Despite defending their stand that they are in Gulu to formulate a proper system to benefit the industry, the musicians have been labelled beggers who are only after Gen. Salim Saleh’s money.

While commenting on the matter, Don Zella failed to come to terms with how top artistes are the ones spearheading the entourage in Gulu which has been dubbed the “beggers association”.

Nalongo Don Zella who once gave a shot at music, revealed that the direction that these stars have taken is only going to fail the entertainment industry further.

You cannot be calling yourself a star and you are begging. I know musicians have always been beggars, but it has now become too much. Don Zella

Much of the criticisms towards these artistes has questioned how they have failed to invest the money they have made in past years and are now relying on begging.

Don Zella as well faulted them for not investing in other ventures when they had a chance and advised them to consider other means of getting income rather than begging.