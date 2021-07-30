One of local singer Kazibwe Kapo’s baby mamas based in Nakasongola accuses him of neglecting the child he sired after a one night stand last year.

Kazibwe Kapo is accused of failing to provide financial support and taking care of both the mother and the child.

Basing on Kapo’s baby mama, the singer last gave her financial support worth Shs300,000 in December to cater for her needs.

The baby mama claims to be on the verge of eviction from her rental for which she pays Shs40,000 per month.

She revealed that she is choking on four months unpaid rent arrears and that she even lacks what to feed herself and their child.

The lady also stressed that she feeds the baby on cassava and water daily which is not appropriate for a growing child who is just a few months old.

When Kapo was contacted to respond to the allegations, he promised to send his baby mama Shs100,000 this weekend to help her foot some bills.