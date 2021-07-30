Nisay P continues his steady rise in the industry with a new song dubbed “Maama Kabina” featuring Deejay Nimrod.

Signed to Balam Bob Records, Nisay P made his debut just a year ago. He has dropped a couple of trending songs since.

His biggest song so far dubbed ‘Musege’ has been enjoying good airplay for three months now since its release.

He now returns with a collaboration with Galaxy FM’s Dj Nimrod dubbed Maama Kabina loosely translated as “a big bummed woman”.

Just like Nisay P’s previous songs, Maama Kabina is a dancehall vibe that will most certainly evoke your partying moods.

It is Dj Nimrod’s debut project and adds him to a number of many other local deejays that have released music in recent years.

The song was written by the multi-talented Mudra di Viral. It was produced by Nessim Pan Production and mastered by Anel Tunes. Listen to it here: