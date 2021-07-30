Ugandan singer and UMA president Cindy Sanyu reveals reasons why she was glad that the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards were postponed.

The MAMA awards which were slated to happen in Kampala on 20th February, 2021 were indefinitely postponed due to the political elections aftermath that rocked Uganda in January.

Several Ugandan artistes had been nominated in the awards which were poised to elevate the local music industry to a big stage according to organisers.

A few artistes who were not nominated, however, expressed their gratitude when the awards failed to happen. One of them is Cindy Sanyu.

In a recent interview, the Uganda Musicians Association president explained that when she heard about the MAMA awards postponement, she felt relieved.

Cindy notes that the awards had been organised in a very disorganised way because the Uganda Musicians Association was not consulted. She believes the organisers undermined the association’s role.

The songstress also noted that some of the Ugandan artistes who were nominated in the awards weren’t the right ones to showcase Uganda’s talent.

I was glad the awards were postponed. The few people nominated couldn’t showcase our talent well, it was going to put us on spot yet we have a great talent. Cindy Sanyu

Several other local celebrities and media personalities also expressed their happiness in having the awards postponed.

New dates for the awards have not been announced yet and several Ugandans believe they might never happen.