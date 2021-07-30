Simplicity, calmness, and smartness dominate new music duo Kataleya and Kandle’s Muzibe wa Love visuals.

Kataleya and Kandle launched their career just three weeks ago with the audio of their maiden project Muzibe wa Love.

A young and fresh bubbly duo signed to Theron Music, Kataleya and Kandle are on course of becoming the next big thing in the music industry due to their unique vocals and music taste.

“Muzibe wa Love” is a song about someone blinded by love. It is a smooth RnB love song; deep lyrics mixed with a blend of urban beats.

It is a song most females relate with. It talks about a girl who falls deep in love and is ready to do whatever, even to leave her parents’ home, just to go meet her lover.

The song was written and produced by renown producer Isma Mukuza, popularly known as Nessim Pan Production.

Kataleya and Kandle define their music as “a mix of urban and folk beats.” They, however, ooze versatility and are not bound to one specific genre.

The visuals directed by Pest of Grate Make Films are a display of simplicity yet they also keep your eyes glued to the screen to take a gaze at the beauty on set.

The fashion in the outfits, which relate with both the African indigenous and urban cultures, was done by Kaijuka Abbas of the Kais Divo Collection.