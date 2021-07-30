Self-styled Kyabazinga of RnB Ronald Maganda alias Maro joined forces with promising dancehall singer Simon Bunks 13 to drop a new track dubbed Sampolo (Kyana Gwe).

The two artists blended perfectly well on the track and delivered their love message magnificently.

Listening to the love track, both artists promise to do lovely things for their lovers and to be available when needed.

The audio was produced by Zulitums and Nexo whereas the visuals to the song will be dropping in the near future.

Simon Peter Ssembatya alias Simon Bunks 13 started his music career in 2013 and he is slowly penetrating the entertainment scene with songs such as ‘Zange’, ‘Dear God’, and ‘Organic Manure’, among others.

As of now, enjoy the audio below: