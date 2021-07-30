Zari Hassan has no more regrets that she made the right choice of having children with Diamond Platnumz who has recently proven to be a dream father.

Following their breakup a few years back, Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan were not seeing eye to eye something which the latter attributed to the singer’s bad parenting.

Zari often claimed that the Tanzanian singer was not giving his children Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan enough time while Diamond also alleged that Zari wouldn’t let him see his children.

Their family business went on, back and forth, for a while until they decided to settle down and co-parent in peace last year.

To the effect, Diamond Platnumz has been frequently visiting South Africa where the children stay with their mother. Zari as well often visits Diamond’s home in Tanzania with the two children

Read Also: Princess Tiffah spills the tea about Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz’s rejuvenated affair

After last weekend’s visit in S.A, Zari was left contented that Diamond has made the right decisions by spending more time with his children.

Through Instagram, Zari expressed her gratitude noting that the WCB boss has shown his bravery by turning around and doing the right thing.

She wrote, “It only takes a brave man to turn around and do the right thing. The smiles on Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan are priceless. We appreciate you papa.”