A few local artistes are seriously considering leaving music associations because of they do not seem to have a relatable projected future.

Led by Jose Chameleone under his Uganda Superstar Association, an entourage of artistes made their way to Gulu a few weeks ago to meet Gen. Salim Saleh and discuss a number of issues affecting the music industry.

They were later joined by other musicians from other entertainment associations like UMA, promoters, producers, deejays, among others.

Last week, some of the artistes returned from Gulu with a lot of negative feedback from what they had observed in Gulu.

Artistes attend a lecture in Gulu

Gravity Omutujju personally believes from what he has seen, the end of the once vibrant music industry is near.

Read Also: “The end of the vibrant music industry has come” – Gravity Omutujju

Other artistes including Roden Y Kabako and Feffe Bussi have also recently expressed their disappointment after leaving Gulu.

In their explanation, they revealed how some of the bigger artistes in Gulu are fronting their personal selfish interests rather than finding solutions for the industry as a whole.

In an interview, Kabako revealed that he is even contemplating resigning from the Uganda Superstars Association because its leaders seem to have lost the association’s objectives.

Feffe Bussi

I am still in consultations but soon I will tell the public what I am doing next. Perhaps, I will leave the Association because the leaders have shown us something different from our expectations. Kabako

Feffe Bussi, who song about Gulu is trending, as well hinted on leaving the associations citing selfish interests from the leaders.

According to different sources, the Gulu entourage still has a month to go as they attend different lectures on production, promotion, and music as a business before they reveal their plans to the public.