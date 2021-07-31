Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has challenged National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to extend help to his strong supporter and ailing singer Lil Pazo.

Balaam dared Bobi Wine to extend help to Lil Pazo by resquesting Bobi to post about Lil Pazo on his social media accounts asking his followers to contribute money to help the singer get improved medical treatment.

He challenged Bobi Wine while revealing how he had sent Lil Pazo Shs 1m on his wife’s mobile money account. He added that Shs500,000 was from him whereas the remaining balance was from the Gen. Muhoozi’s supporters.

He also disclosed how his fellow promoters Bajjo and Abtex had sent him Shs1m, each contributing Shs500,000 which summed the total to Shs2M in general.

Balaam cautioned Lil Pazo to use the money to buy medicine that will see him through the trying moment that he is currently undergoing.

Balaam furthermore warned the youths against supporting politicians who can’t help them when in trouble or while facing hard times as he wondered why Lil Pazo backed Bobi Wine during the election period but has not take trouble to mind about his illness.