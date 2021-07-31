Sometime back, singer Fille Mutoni took a break from music and showbiz but she didn’t give reasons to the public why she decided to do so.

Well, while appearing in an interview on Galaxy FM on Friday, the mother of one explained she went musically silent because she felt as if she was losing the touch and wasting herself.

Due to the uneasy emotions that she was undergoing, she decide to take the break.

Read Also: Fille preaches against toxicity in relationships and workplaces

She went on to defend her musicial silence saying it is advisable for any to take a break reasoning that it helps people recover from stress and other hardships in life that they could be going through.