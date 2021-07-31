Ailing singer Yasin Mukasa, better known by the stage name Lil Pazo, who has been receiving treatment from Bombo Military hospital ever since he was struck down with damaged intestines got a sigh of relief after he was transferred to Nakasero hospital.

Lil Pazo was transferred to Nakasero hospital to get improved and better treatment on his damaged intestines a sickness that has seen him bedridden for about two weeks now.

The “Emotooka” fame singer was transferred to Nakasero hospital after he cried out to the public and well-wishers to financially help him contribute towards his hospital bills so that he gets proper treatment for his damaged intestines.

Read Also: Bedridden Lil Pazo seeks financial help for treatment

When the well-wishers saw his public outcry, they swang into action and offered him help rather than leave him to choke on heavy hospital bills yet his wife is also reportedly eight months pregnant.

While at Nakasero hospital, Nansana-based celebrated city pastor, Wilson Bugembe paid him a visit and dedicated the ailing musician to God as he wished him a quick recovery.

We call upon each and everyone to put Lil Pazo in prayer so that he can recover from the illness and bounce back stronger than ever before.