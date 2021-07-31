Dembe FM music critic, Edward Ssendi went bare knuckles over American-based singer, Naira Ali saying she is musically as short as a nymph.

Edward Ssendi expressed his true colours against Naira Ali following her post on Facebook where she attacked unnamed musician for sabotaging her music and putting presenters on payroll for constant airpaly.

In the striking post, Naira Ali also accused the unnamed artist of paying bloggers to post about her adding that she also generates YouTube views monetarily only to later claim that she is the best.

Her post didn’t go down well with Edward Ssendi who retalirated with fire stating that Naira Ali is just homesick and only looking for relevance.

Talk and Talk Show Crew – Jenkins, Kasuku and Ssendi on Spark TV live

Edward Ssendi gave credit to artists (Sheebah and Spice Diana) saying whoever Naira Ali was throwing jabs at worked their way to be where they are.

He also revealed how they years back met in America at USA conversion but couldn’t tell whether she was an artist until she reached out to him.