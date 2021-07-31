Media personality and city comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi through a lovely birthday message has promised to provide his wife with everything she will ever need in life.

Patrick Salvado made the promise as he poured his heart out for his baby mama as she turns 29-years-old.

He went on to stress that they have so far been together for 12 years and revealed that whenever he thinks about her he gets goosebumps and runs out of words that can best suit her while describing her.

He further thanked Daphine Franstock for coming into his life before he promised to love her in the past, present, and the future plus glorifying God for their blissful union.