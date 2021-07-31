Media personality and city comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi through a lovely birthday message has promised to provide his wife with everything she will ever need in life.
Patrick Salvado made the promise as he poured his heart out for his baby mama as she turns 29-years-old.
He went on to stress that they have so far been together for 12 years and revealed that whenever he thinks about her he gets goosebumps and runs out of words that can best suit her while describing her.
Read Also: Patrick Salvado explains why you should ‘take your family to work’
He further thanked Daphine Franstock for coming into his life before he promised to love her in the past, present, and the future plus glorifying God for their blissful union.
It’s been almost 12 years of me and you but I still get goosebumps while searching for the words to describe you.
Babe, thank you, thank you, thank you, I appreciate you, I adore you, I heart you so much for you have been more than a gift from God. I want to celebrate your birthday like my own coz this is the day 29 years ago that God planned the meaning of my life.
I love you PAST, PRESENT, and FUTURE and I again re-echo my promise that you will never LACK for as long as you are Mrs. IDRINGI.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE, THANK YOU FOR BEING MY ROCK THROUGH ALL THE TOMES GOOD OR BAD ………THANK YOUPatrick Salvado