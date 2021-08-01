Naira Ali responded to Edward Ssendi’s remarks where he labeled her “musically as short as a nymph” by calling him an old rotten fart”.

On Saturday, Dembe FM music critic Edward Ssendi said that Naira Ali is “musically as short as a nymph.”

Ssendi was reacting to the now US-based singer after she promised to expose artistes who put media personalities on payroll to have their music played.

Naira Ali also accused the artistes of paying bloggers to post about them and generating YouTube views monetarily only to later claim that they are the best.

Her revelation seems to have irked a few fellow artistes and music critics including Edward Ssendi who claimed that Naira Ali is just seeking relevance.

During the Talk and Talk show Ssendi said that Naira Ali is no longer musically relevant like Sheebah and Spice Diana whom she wants to fight.

“Naira Ali is musically as short as a nymph. She is just homesick. She wants to return home and at the same time wants to stay the way she is. Naira Ali is only looking for relevance. And this is now my last time to talk about her,” noted Ssendi.

Upon coming across Ssendi’s remarks, Naira Ali fiercely ran to her social media pages where she wrote a long post questioning Ssendi’s comments.

She said that instead of giving proper advice to people in the industry, Ssendi is only offering bitterness, abuse and self-praise.

In part of her reactions, Naira Ali said the senior music critic reminds her of a story of “an old rotten fart that thought it smelled good”.

Below is what Naira Ali had to say: