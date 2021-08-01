Singer Geosteady is fed up of ex-lover Prima Kardashi’s constant attacks and advises her to leave him alone and focus on her new relationship.

Just a few weeks ago, singer George William Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady showed off the face of his new lover identified as Hindu Kay.

Hindu Kay replaced his former lover Prima Kardashi who has also moved on with Galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie following their bitter split in September 2020.

The former lovers have always had to comment om their past relationships during interviews and Geosteady feels like Prima has used the opportunity to always take a dig at him.

Good Old Days: Prima Kardashi and Geosteady

Focus on happiness with your guy just like I do with mine. Leave my name. Geosteady

Read Also: Geosteady denies beating estranged lover Prima Kardashi

Through Facebook, Geosteady expressed his disappointment in the city beautician, pointing out how she has not settled about him yet.

Geosteady who claims to be on a hunt for greener pastures revealed that Prima has always labeled him a bad, disrespectful, unsupportive, jealous, and ugly guy.

He, however, does not understand why she has failed to move on and why she keeps mentioning his name yet they no longer have anything that binds them.

Geosteady and his new lover Hindu Kay

The singer asked Prima to just start focusing on his happiness with her new lover and to leave his name out of her business.

I left in peace never to talk about the person in you to the public left you to be the good one I’m out here seeking for green pastures but you ain’t settled about me yet. I’m a bad guy, I’m disrespectful, I don’t support people. You say I fight your business, I have no kids with you. We literally have no strings attached anymore never to see my text nor call nor my ugly face live. Focus on happiness with your guy just like I do with mine. Leave my name and I wish you could. Thanks. Geosteady

Geosteady and Prima separate last year after several years together over a number of issues including disrespect, infidelity, domestic violence, among others.