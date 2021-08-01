Local rapper Wabuyu Gereson a.k.a Gravity Omutujju believes that whatever is being discussed in Gulu will lead to the downfall of the vibrant music industry.

Many artistes who have been meeting with Operation Wealth Creation boss Gen. Salim Saleh in Gulu for the past weeks are now backtracking.

Gravity Omutujju is one of the artistes who have vowed not to go back to Gulu having assessed the project as a curse to the music industry.

During an interview on NBS TV on Saturday night, the singer expressed his disappointment in the different newly formed entertainment associations,

Despite being one of the artistes who swarmed Gulu hoping to benefit from the project, he vowed not to return.

Gravity, just like a few other artistes, note that the project took a selfish direction with a few artistes fronting their personal interests rather than discussing how to improve the industry.

In one of his Facebook posts, the also rapper wrote saying, “The end of the once vibrant music industry has come,” before adding a teary faced emoji.

According to the rapper, once all the top musicians and stakeholders in the industry allow to be led by the regime, it will be the last nail in the coffin.

Gravity joins artistes like Bobi Wine who have completely trashed what is happening in Gulu saying it is not good for the industry.