In his new song, Ugandan rapper St. Nelly-Sade reassures about how God is in control of whatever is happening in the world.

“Katonda Awambye” is loosely translated to mean God Has Taken Over” or “God Is In Control”. The song is about how God is in control of the world with his army.

The audio produced by Yung Jey Basalesale at Aaltimet Records is a comfortable flow for the rapper who continues to showcase his uniqueness.

In the lyrics, St. Nelly-Sade raps about the prevailing situation in the world dominated by Covid-19, uncertainty, sorrow, and poverty.

The rapper also provides hope for the listener by assuring how God is in control of whatever is happening and how His name should be glorified.

Take a gaze at the lyrics video edited by Benric the Joker below: