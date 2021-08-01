Daphine Frankstock celebrated her 29th birthday on 31st July, 2021, with a surprise birthday party organised by husband Patrick Idring Salvado and friends.

Daphine Frankstock’s birthday week was crowded with mixed emotions starting with the bashing of Bad Black.

Daphine was caught by a few stray bullets from the socialite who, during a war of words with Patrick Salvado, attacked the comedian’s wife too.

In his birthday message to Daphine, Salvado reassured the mother of his children that she will never lack as long as she is still his wife.

The reassurance was then followed with some celebrations which were organised by Salvado and a few close friends.

A video spotted by MBU shows how surprised and happy Daphine was upon finding her close friends at the surprise birthday bash.

Happy Birthday again Daphine Frankstock!