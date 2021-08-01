Singer Rema Namakula has kept the lid on as regards her rumored pregnancy with the latest hinting on her frequent antenatal visits to hospital..

For over a month now, rumors in the gossip corridors have revealed how Rema Namakula is expecting her first child with Dr. Hamza Ssebunya.

According to different sources, the singer is a couple of months pregnant and has already started checking in together with her hubby at an undisclosed hospital for checkups.

The rumors also claim that the Ssebunyas are anticipating to welcome their first bundle of joy on their introduction anniversary.

“They are planning on having the baby on the day of their introduction anniversary but if that doesn’t go as planned, at least in that same week. They are excited and looking forward to that day,” a source revealed to Sqoop.

Rema and Hamza had a widely publicised colorful introduction ceremony on 14th November, 2019 which was attended by several popular figures in the country.

She remains confidential about her pregnancy just like fellow artistes Vinka and Juliana Kanyomozi but soon, we shall find out more and you’ll be the first to know.