Cindy Sanyu is happy about Naira Ali’s decision of exposing artistes who pay media to suffocate fellow artistes’ music.

In a social media rant that has since caused her a bot of trouble with music critics, Naira Ali vowed to expose artistes who pay for constant airplay.

She revealed how some artistes who claim to be the best pay media and order them to not play their rivals’ music.

After her revelation, Naira Ali received backlash from music critic Edward Ssendi who said she is just seeking relevance.

Cindy Sanyu, however, applauds Naira Ali of standing up for herself and speaking up on one of the matters that have greatly affected the industry.

Through her Instagram, the Uganda Musicians Association president thanked Naira Ali for speaking up and acknowledged the presence of such acts in the industry.