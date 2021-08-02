A video now trending online shows a once promising Coco UG in a sorry state, smoking his pain away. He reportedly lost his career to drug addiction

Just five years ago, Samo Kagaati a.k.a Coco UG was topping Ugandan music charts with his collabo with Irene Ntale.

His song dubbed Yona Gyemba was a favorite to several music fans in 2017 and his vocals and song writing skills made him one of the artistes to watch for the future.

At the time, he also had a proper sense of fashion and his looks must have won over a couple of female fans for him.

Read Also: Peer pressure influenced me to do drugs – Qute Kaye

Fast-forward to 2021, Coco UG is often seen on the streets in Makindye, dressed in tatters, smoking the days away.

Coco Ug’s early career had him on most people’s lips when he did a song with Chameleone dubbed Mineral Water. He also had songs like Emiti Emito, Summer 17, Nkwata Bulungi, Kyekyo (feat. Gravity Omutujju), among others.

He rose to fame around 2017 as a UK-based artiste doing R&B, Dancehall, Pop, Reggae, and Afrobeat music.

It is alleged that Coco UG lost his senses when he started getting addicted to drugs and he was thrown out of home by his own family.

He now survives at the mercy of road users along Salaama Road who offer him a few coins, food stuffs, drugs and alcohol.

Coco UG is not the first artiste to lose a promising career to drugs. The likes of Qute Kaye, Jackie Chandiru, among others have been down the same road as well.