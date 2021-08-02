Singer Karole Kasita advises fellow women to always work hard so that they don’t live in fear of being thrown out of the house by their husbands.

Taking to her Instagram account, Karole Kasita told women that after making their own money, they should build their own empires and get married to men they want and as well start up families.

Her advice comes at the back of real life stories and experiences where we have seen a number of women are thrown out of their homes by their husbands.

You should never live in fear of a man having to once throw you out of his house. Work hard,build your empire then get married and build a family. Karole Kasita

This is not the first time that female artists have tipped fellow women to work hard and enjoy life as on several occasions Sheebah Karungi has been saying the same.