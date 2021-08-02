Zambian superstar singer Roberto features Ugandan singer Vinka on this new song dubbed ‘Loving’.

Recently, Vinka revealed that she is now back actively in studio and is working on work new music which will be dropping in coming months.

The first one of those are the visuals for her collaboration with Zambia’s Roberto dubbed Loving.

Robert Banda is well known in the entertainment industry across Africa for his 2014 hit song Amarula.

He has a few collaborations with Ugandan artistes including Swagg Meter (feat. Toniks), No Mo (feat. Beenie Gunter), among others.

Loving is Vinka’s first song in over a year since she dropped Love Panic and went into absence as she attended her motherly duties.

It was produced by Roberto himself and mastered by Paul Kruz. The visuals were directed by Aaronaire. Take a gaze: