Renown president of local herbalists Sylvia Namutebi alias Maama Fina gifted weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko who recently went missing in Japan with two million shillings (Shs2M) and a boda-boda.

Mama Fina blessed Ssekitoleko with cash to support his family needs and also clear his rent arrears, and to also aid his pregnant wife with basic needs.

This came after Ssekitoleko made news headlines when he tried to vanish in Japan leaving his pregnant wife back home suffering and lacking basic needs.

Maama Fina has always been blessing different individals with different gifts boasting their lifestyle and as well improving their workplaces.

Once again it’s really a good gesture seeing Mama Fina come to Ssekitoleko’s help.