After two years of alleged silent beef, Eddy Kenzo and Pia Pounds met again and we have MC Africa to thank for that.

While speaking to MBU in an interview recently, Pia Pounds revealed how her trending song Tupaate has been a piece of magic.

She stated that the song, which she considers her biggest music project thus far, has surpassed her expectations in terms of airplay.

It has also won her so many fans and brought her closer to one of her diehard fans identified as Mc Africa a.k.a Mr. Tupaate a.k.a Mr. “It’s a Friday”.

Over the weekend, MC Africa met her favorite artiste and she took him around town plus gifting him a brand new iPhone X.

She also took him to her former work place at the Big Talent offices where they met her former boss Eddy Kenzo in an awkward reunion.

Pia Pounds left Big Talent Entertainment in 2019 after a year and half since signing with the Salaama Road based record label.

In May, however, Eddy Kenzo shocked music lovers when he revealed that Pia Pounds had never signed a professional contract with Big Talent.

His revelation followed allegations that the two had fallen out bitterly. That, however, seems to be behind them after was seen over the weekend.

Watch the video below: