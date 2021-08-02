Former S&S band singer Karole Kasita claims that most of the people who listened to her music during the lockdown are now pregnant.

The “Balance” singer made claim through her Instagram account based on her wishful thinking.

I know that ya’ll that listened to my songs during the lockdown are now pregnant. Karole Kasita

After making the post, most of her followers bombarded the comment section with different reactions. Fellow singer Ang3lina commented saying she is yet to get pregnant.

She, however, went ahead to assure the public that anytime soon, she will be getting pregnant.

Karole Kasita’s claim came in hot on the heels as rumors are making rounds that Rema Namakula is expecting her first child with her hubby Dr. Hamza Ssebunya.

Rumors reveal that the couple is expected to welcome their first child on the anniversary day of their colorful introduction ceremony, November 14th 2019.

They further disclosed that if things don’t go as planned, the couple at least want to welcome their child in the same week they got married to each other.