Talented Black Market Records songstress Neliah, real name Neliah Kansiime continues her music journey with a brand new audio dubbed “Crush”.

Neliah Kansiime is not a new face in the music industry having spent recent years as a backup artiste for some of the biggest names in Africa’s music circles.

Neliah has worked with the likes of South Africa’s Chaka Chaka, Bobi Wine, Rema, Bebe Cool, Sheebah, John Blaq as a backup artiste.

She decided to come out of the shadows and shape up a career for herself after being discovered by Black Market Records which recognized her talent.

Neliah was spotted by the American-based record label which immediately signed her and are currently the team behind her talent promotion.

Her new song titled “Crush” is a sweet love ballad with fast-paced danceable beats.

In the sing, Neliah pleads with her crush not to subject her to too much pain that comes along with a strong feeling about someone in admiration.

She sings about this handsome guy who has engulfed her thoughts and she us madly in live with. She calls upon him to come and enjoy her love before he gets her heart broken beyond repair.

Neliah plans to drop the visuals of the song soon but first, listen the audio here: ‘Crush’ by Neliah