According to Jenkins Mukasa, singers King Saha and Weasel Manizo were involved in a bitter fight at the latter’s home in Neverland last week.

During the Talk and Talk show on Saturday, Ddembe FM presenter Jenkins Mukasa spilled the beans about the fight.

The former Leone Island crew singers are said to have exchanged fists after a disagreement that involved other upcoming artistes.

Jenkins revealed that Neverland turned into a battle zone as the fight also involved throwing beer bottles at each other.

It is alleged that both artistes were under influence at the time the fight broke out but they later resolved their issues.

I was told bottles were flying around as Weasel and King Saha exchanged punches at Neverland. Those boys usually end up in brawls after getting high on booze and weed… I was further told that Pallaso came after about 10 minutes when the fight had already ended and he immediately left. Jenkins Mukasa

Watch the video below: