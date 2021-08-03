Today, politics and music are inseparable and despite a few renown artistes benefitting from the music politics, Nina Roz finds it embarrassing.

The years 2020 and 2021 will forever go down in the local music history as those in which politics dominated the music industry.

At my age, it’s embarrassing for me to involve myself in the politics of music Nina Roz

From artistes joining the Parliament, to Bobi Wine running for president and Chameleone for Lord Mayor, to the Gulu project headed by Gen. Salim Saleh – music and politics seem inseparable now.

As some look at the positives in the new unison, others look at it as a curse. Well, singer Nina Kankunda a.k.a Nina Roz finds it embarrassing.

While speaking to Spark TV, the Olumya Bano singer revealed that she is not interested in the politics that has engulfed the industry and hence the reason why she chose to distance herself from all the different entertainment associations.

She revealed that the politics in music does not benefit her career at all and involving herself would be embarrassing.

To waste my time focusing on the politics of music doesn’t help me in any way because I don’t get paid for it yet we are the voice for the voiceless. We are blessed that people listen to us and even pay us for it. At my age, it’s embarrassing for me to involve myself in the politics of music; it would even be more embarrassing for the young people who look up to me and have a dream of singing. Nina Roz