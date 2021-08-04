Singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool believes that the Gulu project has given birth to the new culture and creative industry of Uganda.

For over a month, many singers, producers, deejays, music promoters, comedians, managers, among others have been camping in Gulu.

Their visit to the Northern Uganda District was hugely attached to a meeting with Operation Wealth Creation boss General Salim Saleh.

In their respective associations and foundations, the different creatives had a series of meetings which Bebe Cool believes have birthed a positive way forward for the creative industry.

Bebe and Chameleone in Gulu

The new Culture & Creative industry of Uganda begins today and may Allah bless it. Bebe Cool

In a statement released on his social media accounts, the Gagamel Entertainment singer said that their time in Gulu was put to great usage as they attended a workshop under the theme ‘Strengthening the Cultural and Creative Industry in Uganda’.

Bebe noted that during the workshop, they analysed the current position of the industry and laid strategies on how to restructure it for the better.

The singer is now confident that whatever was discussed in Gulu is going to be beneficial to the industry starting today.

Part of Bebe Cool’s statement reads as follows:

Today marks the last day in Gulu where we have been attending a workshop under the theme; ‘Strengthening the Cultural and Creative Industry in Uganda’. During the workshop we dissected the Peforming Arts industry using the SWOT (Strength Weakness Opportunities and Threats), SMEACC (Situtaion Mission Execution Administration Command & Control), brand, and TEAM (Together Everyone Achieves More) analysis to understand the position of the industry, identify the enemy and strategize on how to attack and win the war of restructuring the industry. The arts and creative industry contributes 3% of Uganda’s GDP and this gives us the right for government to pay full attention and organise our industry. For those who wanted to know why GULU is GULU, here you are… The new Culture & Creative industry of Uganda begins today and may Allah bless it. Bebe Cool

Several Ugandan artistes, including those who went to Gulu, have already announced their desire to leave their respective associations citing selfish interests from their leaders.

We continue to watch closely as more and more information about the mysterious Gulu project continue to unfold.