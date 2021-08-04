Maritini Entertainment new signee Fille Mutoni opened up about her love life revealing to the public that she is dating someone but not in a relationship.

Her revelation left many of her fans wondering and confused about the kind of dating the singer is involved in.

When she was asked to be clear up her statement, she stressed that when she was heartbroken by her ex-lover and baby daddy MC Kats, she got fed up of relationships.

She further explained that she is currently just trying to pick herself up from the trauma that she underwent to find her way forward.

I’m not in a relationship but am dating. Anyway, the truth is and being quite honest am just trying to pick myself up and find my way. Fille Mutoni

Fille Mutoni has a new song dubbed “Essawa Yona” featuring Babaritah that speaks out on how a man can change his mind and dump his wife for another woman.

Basing on the song and her life experience, Fille is sceptical about easily falling in love and it might take a while.