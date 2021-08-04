It is safe to say that the people of Kakuuto Constituency made the right choice by voting for National Unity Platform and Da Nu Eagles boss Geoffrey Lutaaya as their Member of Parliament.

The singer-turned-politician donated a second ambulance to the people of his constituency to aid them in the transportation of patients to hospitals to receive treatment.

Geoffrey Lutaaya’s brand-new fully equipped ambulance is his second major contribution to his constituency as he prepares to do more great things for his people.

The update about his donation was disclosed by his wife Irene Namatovu through her Instagram account where she shared a video while cleaning the ambulance.

Further reports reveal that Geoffrey Lutaaya is looking forward to emulating Kawempe North MP Hon. Muhammed Ssegirinya’s acts of lifting the health status of people in his constituency.

Big strides those for Geoffrey Lutaaya!