Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone will have to wait longer before he can perform for his fans in Burundi after his August show was cancelled over Covid-19.

As of today, Burundi had registered over 7,505 confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus with 773 recoveries and 38 deaths.

The situation in the East African country is worrying and has brought about a halt on public gatherings (including concerts) and travel restrictions.

Jose Chameleone was slated to perform at a show organised by Cristal Events at Cristal Lounge Bar in the capital city Bujumbura on 14th August, 2021.

The concert was, however, canceled as government took strict measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

In a social media post, the Leone Island boss expressed his disappointment after the show was canceled, revealing how he was so ready to perform for his Burundian fans.

So sad, Burundi I will wait for God’s time! You can’t just imagine how I was ready for you. Anyway Insha Allah. The party will be on soon. Jose Chameleone

In Uganda, artistes have not been able to perform since March 2020 when government banned concerts and closed bars and night hangouts after the outbreak of COVID-19.