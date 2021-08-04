Ugandan dancehall veteran artiste, Maria Gladys Namuleme a.k.a Margla Da Raggamuffin Gyal has a ban baking in the oven.

The mother of one who relocated to Nuremberg, Germany opened up about her pregnancy and the joy she has as she expects to welcome a second child soon.

She shared photos displaying her baby bump on her social media platforms and her friends, fans, and followers were quick to congratulate her on the visible fruits of her bedroom duties.

Margla’s name his added to the huge list of Ugandan celebrities expecting and those who have welcomed new bundles of joy during the lockdown period since 2020.

Congratulations Margla!