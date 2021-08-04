Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukaga offered cash capital to over 200 business ladies in Kyengera to boost their small businesses so that they can earn a little more to improve their lifestyles.

Walukaga offered the cash off his salary to the head of women of small businesses in the town after learning that he will soon be receiving salary from the government.

He gave out the money in bundles of Shs50,000 notes and revealed that he is planning to do many more greater projects in future.

Read Also: Singer Mathias Walukagga wins Mayoral seat in Kyengera Town Council

Walukagga has also inked his name on the list of new National Unity Platform politicians who have started their political careers by directly serving their people.