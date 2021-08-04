On Tuesday 3rd August, 2021, MC Kats did not show up for his show on NBS TV and his co-presenter Douglas Lwanga reveals he is “not well”.

Celebrated emcee, talent manager and media personality MC Kats, real name Edwin Katamba, has been battling a longtime illness for a long while now.

Despite appearing to have been rehabilitated mentally and physically in recent months, the renown emcee’s health seems not stable currently.

On Tuesday Kats was a no-show on NBS TV’s After 5 show which he hosts with the Fantastic Four; Douglas Lwanga, DJ Roja, and DVJ Mercy Pro.

The Fantastic Four

His absence was immediately recognised by the fans of the show who asked why their favorite presenter was missing in action.

Douglas Lwanga then revealed that MC Kats was not feeling fine and asked his fans to put him in their prayers.

Despite not revealing what Kats is suffering from, Lwanga left hints that whatever the Kats Music CEO is suffering from will end soon and he will be rejoining the Fantastic Four crew on NBS TV soon.

We are the Fantastic Four but one is missing. Our brother Kats is not well. But he will join us again when he gets well. I call upon all fans to put MC Kats in their prayers. Douglas Lwanga

We wish MC Kats a speedy recovery!