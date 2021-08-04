Nina Roz, real name Nina Kankunda applauds her team for supporting her through the rough patches of depression that have made it hard for her to focus in recent months.

Several artistes, despite not coming out to state it publicly, have been facing the worst time of their lives since March 2020.

Fir many artistes, the world stopped for a minute in March 2020 when bars were closed and concerts were banned due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nothing has made sense for them since and many have ran broke. Others are suffering depression. One of those is Nina Roz.

Nina Roz’s depression has several causes including her long battle with drug addiction and an on-and-off relationship.

Through social media, the 27-year-old lanky singer revealed how she has been going through depression in recent months.

Nina said that it has been hard to focus whilst going through depression but she is strong and happy to have overcome the challenges.

To be honest it’s quite challenging to focus while going through depression and come out strongly and happy but I thank the Lord Almighty, everyone that was on set with me…thanks for your efforts my team. Nina Roz

She is a strong woman! We continue to wish her a full recovery from the depression.