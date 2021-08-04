Pia Pounds is caught in a “fan of a fan” situation and ponders on getting a tattoo of MC Africa a.k.a Mr. Tupaate on her sexy body.

Recently, social media has seen photos of a fans tattooing names and initials of their favorite celebrities on their bodies.

The likes of Bobi Wine, MC Kats, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, among others have witnessed their names tattooed on their fans’ bodies.

Singer Pia Pounds, real name Tracy Kirabo, might reverse the order and get a tattoo of one of her diehard fans MC Africa.

MC Africa a.k.a Mr. Tupaate has become a common face in the entertainment circles for his “It’s A Friday” exhibitions.

He is arguably the major reason why Pia Pounds’ Tupaate song is currently a trending banger, ranking number 1 on the Top 100 iTunes Uganda playlist.

For his efforts, the Mbale-based MC Africa was able to meet his favorite celebrity over the weekend. He also met other top celebrities including Eddy Kenzo.

During an interview, MC Africa revealed that he is “living in his dreams” and this is even about to take a deeper meaning if Pia Pounds tattoos his name on her shoulder.

The Tupaate singer, during a radio interview, said that she is thinking of taking the plunge in appreciating MC Africa’s efforts and a tattoo could seal the deal for her.

What a sight that would be!