Photos of Munira Bux anchoring news with a baby bump on new television station See TV sprung up a hot debate among Ugandan twitter users.

It is not usual for a pregnant woman to present a show on most local media stations. It is even harder to watch a pregnant news anchor live on TV.

New Naguru-based TV station See TV looks forward to changing that narrative, however, if we are to go by their photos of pregnant news anchor Bux.

Munira J. Bux is a radio host at RadioCity FM, Public Relations and Media Expert at Alzar Media. She is also and Autism Advocate, Emcee, and Actor.

The former host and anchor at Kwese Sports is the new face of See TV where she will anchoring the PM News Edition from 9pm.

See TV a new television station looking at pushing for gender equality and equal opportunities for both men and women.

Rumour has is that most of the departments at the station are being run by females and Munira’s showcase has already caused divergent views.

Below are some of the reactions from Twitter:

A one Mwiza Sophy on Twitter was totally pleased with the sight and she wrote, “It’s finally good to see a company that proudly flaunts their talent when they’re expecting. This lady Bux looked amazing!”

It’s finally good to see company that proudly flaunt their talent when they’re expecting. This lady Bux looked amazing!! pic.twitter.com/4pbUoHFplG — Mwiza Sophy (@MwizaSophy) August 4, 2021

Her opinion was shared by several other twitter users who applauded the new TV station for not frustrating Munira Bux’s dreams because of her baby bump.

Who says you can’t rock that baby bump and secure that bag as well or to put it better get on that career path

This made me smile @SeeTvUg done did it y’all

And also Lady Bux sure does look lovely. pic.twitter.com/AJLrBnvwbP — Miranda Fruity (@AbwooliFruity) August 4, 2021

Will now have another picture of my favorite radio personality. Love you @munirajbux and @SeeTvUg. Let me wait and see — JameswilisBK (@JameswilisB) August 3, 2021

Other popular tweeps like Mr Mugi, however, were not really pleased by those promoting the new TV station by fronting the image of the pregnant presenter.

“We are now using a picture of a pregnant presenter to push a TV gig? Uganda is a weird country,” Mr Mugii hinted.

We are now using a picture of a pregnant presenter to push a TV gig? Uganda is a weird country pic.twitter.com/8U6W1RCt2E — (@Mr_Mugii) August 4, 2021

Mr Mugii’s reaction was backed by another tweep under the handle Zeero Brain.

SEE TV HR: So what makes you want to work with us?



JOB SEEKER : You flaunt your employees when they are expecting. — Useful Idiot (@ZeeroBrain) August 4, 2021

We leave this to you the reader; What do you make of this whole situation?