Popular comedian Amooti Omubalanguzi has made fun of Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone after the pair displayed their certificates of attendence from the artists’ retreat in Gulu.

The smiling Amooti explained that he intially thought that whoever was going to Gulu was just gracing the venue to sign forms then return to Kampala with cash from Gen. Salim Saleh.

He was, however, surprised to hear that the artistes who went to Gulu were instead enrolled into a three weeks music training course.

According to Amooti, the artistes who were enrolled in the music training in Gulu are now well conversant with military songs that soldiers taught them during the three weeks period.

He mocked the artistes by imitating the way they trembled and quaked while requesting permission to ease themselves as Gen. Salim Saleh conducted his lessons.

He concluded by stating that since they successfully completed their music training, all artists who were in Gulu will start releasing military songs soon.