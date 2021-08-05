Ugandan singer Edriisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo was involved in a nasty road accident on the morning of 5th August 2021 along Masaka Road.

While riding in his car, Big Talent Entertainment singer Eddy Kenzo was involved in a nasty accident that reportedly left him seriously injured.

According to onlookers, the BET Award winner’s car rolled several times after the accident and it was a miracle to see the singer pulled out alive.

Eddy Kenzo reportedly sustained injuries including a broken arm and he was bleeding profusely after being rescued from the wreck.

He was then rushed to a hospital in Maya along Masaka Road to receive first aid and more treatment.

The news of the accident was confirmed to MBU by his manager Fab Sham who sounded deeply shaken while talking to us.

We shall give you more of this story as it unfolds!