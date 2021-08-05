Ugandan singer Edriisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo says he is okay after surviving an accident in Maya on Thursday morning.

Early on Thursday morning, BET award winner Eddy Kenzo was involved in an accident when his car hit a road bump, overturned, and fell into a ditch in Maya along Masaka Road.

Reports immediately rocked social media indicating that he had been rushed to hospital after sustaining deep cuts and a broken arm.

The singer through his social media pages confirmed that he was indeed involved in an accident but he was unharmed.

In a Facebook post he later deleted, Eddy Kenzo revealed that he had a frightening car accident with two of his friends.

“We had a frightening car accident. The road was wet and slippery due to rain and when we reached Maya theirs was a bump in the road next to Stabex Petro station that caused my car to skid in a remarkable fashion,” Kenzo said in an initial Facebook post.

He added, “It did a 180-degree spin in the middle of the road, facing the wrong way!We then landed into a trench next to the Petro station. This happened today morning and all the three people in the car servived without any damage. We thank the good Lord for his protection.”

He then replaced the above post with a video of the wreck and captioned it,”We got an accident earlier today but we thank God for the protection we are all okay.”

We thank God for saving his life!