Former Revival band singer Hajjat Madinah Kansiime is on the verge of being evicted from her rental unpaid rent arrears that accumulated over a period of three months.

While appearing in an interview on Spark TV’s LiveWire show, the singer pleaded with well-wishers to run to her rescue revealing that she is choking on a debt of Shs600,000.

The singer explained that ever since her small business collapsed, everything changed and life has been tougher during the previous 42 days lockdown period.

Hajjat Madina noted that she has been surviving on her son’s little money that he earns from vending face masks on the streets.

She called upon well-wishers to swing into action and help her with financial assistance so that she does not get evicted from her rental.

You see me glowing but behind my glowing skin there are lots of problems. Soon, I might face eviction from my rental because I’m choking on accumulated rent arrears for a period of three months worth Shs600k… In fact, even the small business that I had started collapsed long ago. I am currently relying on my son’s earnings to keep my self afloat yet he is just a street vendor. I am kindly requesting whoever can come to my rescue to bail me out of this situation before things get worse. Hajjati Madinah