On the back of the recently concluded Gulu retreat, singer Roden Y Kabako believes Jose Chameleone deserves more from the government than just the proposed Shs800m that appeared in a leaked list.

Just a few days ago, a list was leaked showing names of artistes with their respective demands from government after their Gulu retreat.

The list which was allegedly comprised of members from the United music Superstars Association stated an amount each artiste wanted the government to give them.

Across Jose Chameleone’s name was a wholesome figure of Shs800,000,000. Even then, his name did not have the highest price tag as his brother Pallaso had Shs821,000,000 to his name.





As the debate on the authenticity of the list continues, fellow singer Kabako has made a very strong statement in favour of the former Kampala Lord Mayor candidate.

While speaking to media, the Team No Sleep singer stated that Chameleone is a music legend who deserves more than just Shs800m from government.

Kabako argued that because of Chameleone’s huge contribution to the industry for over two decade’s, he deserves to be given a trillion of shillings.

Chameleone should get a trillion. 800M is not enough for him. Most of the artists deserve more, including myself, but even if they don’t add us, and they add Chameleone. Honestly speaking, he has done a lot. Kabako

Kabako has come under criticism in the past days, especially from the People Power and Bobi Wine fans, for being part of the Gulu entourage.

Bobi totally rubbished the Gulu retreat singling out how the same regime that has frustrated the entertainment industry is now using cash handouts to ruin it further.