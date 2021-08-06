Cindy Sanyu has just cannot understand how a female artiste who is almost entirely managed by men can continue to bash them.

Just as you thought the Cindy vs Sheebah war had been put to bed, it comes back rolling like a wrecking ball.

This time, through a cryptic post, Cindy Sanyu stands up for the men around Sheebah who have constantly had to deal with her extreme feminism.

Almost on a daily, the Team No Sleep singer has been bashing men. Just a few weeks ago, she said she is a proud “nakyeyombekedde” loosely translated as “independent woman”.

On Friday morning, Cindy through her social media pages questioned how a female artiste who is managed, sponsored, promoted, and beautified by men can constantly bash them and claim she is independent.

In her opinion, Cindy asks that men are encouraged to take up their positions in society and for women to do the same.