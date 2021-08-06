How much do you know about the talented Isabella Tugume? Most of you only know that she is NBS TV’s Live At 9 co-anchor and show host, but did you also know that Isabella is a travel-holic?

We sat down with one of primetime’s hottest female news anchors to get to know her deeper, and here is what we found:

Who is Isabella Tugume?

Isabella Tugume is a journalist working with Next Media Services, hoping to make a difference in my community and country, one story at a time. I’m a business TV show host, news reporter, and now also a Primetime News Anchor. I’m a hard-working go-getter. A subtle hustler, you may say.

What did you study?

I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Public Relations. I also have a Diploma Certificate in IT and currently pursuing a Master’s.

Read Also: INTERVIEW | It’s a miracle – Pia Pounds talks Tupaate success

We’ve been seeing your face on our screens for a while now. One would like to know when you joined media?

I started my journey in 2014 at New Vision as an intern before joining Nation Media Group as a reporter in 2015 with NTV. I then worked shortly at Radiocity before joining NBS Television as a news reporter in 2016.

What are some of those things that give you butterflies besides broadcast?

I’m a lover of Travel. I love trying out new cuisines and cultures, reading, being a small shopaholic…a lover of the finer things in life generally as well as spending time with friends and family.

Is journalism a calling or a career path?

It is both for me. I was called to do this at an early age but I struggled with public speaking. I had a stutter that just didn’t seem to let me, but being a teacher allowed me to express myself in front of the camera.

What are some of the life lessons you’ve learned working in the media?

Not everything you see is what it seems. There are two sides to every story; dig deeper. Hard work and patience go a long way; practice both diligently. Don’t let people’s opinions get to you. You are entitled to how you feel but beware that this also doesn’t mean your opinion matters. Forgive and Forget. Stay Private.

Any word of advice to anyone who wants to get into media and journalism?

Be patient with yourself. Work Hard. Believe in yourself. Don’t let opinions get to you, and always aspire to be better than you were yesterday.

Isabella Tugume was on 2nd August, 2021 unveiled alongside Canary Mugume as the new Live At 9 duo. Live At 9 is NBS TV’s prime news bulletin, ranked as the best English bulletin in Uganda by IPSOS in 2020.

The pair have registered tremendous growth within the system at the Naguru-based station to the current position. Isabella also hosts NBS TV’s “Business Perspective”.