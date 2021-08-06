After a while out of sight, renown Actress and former Miss Uganda Stellah Nantumbwe returns with a humbling story of how the last few years have strengthened her faith in God the hard way.

Stellar Reever Nsereko, also known as Stellah Nantumbwe, is a widely celebrated Actress, one of the very best in Uganda.

She is also a former beauty queen having won the Miss Uganda crown in 2013/2014. Ellah also represented Uganda at the 2014 Big Brother Africa.

With all the above success, however, Nantumbwe has been going through the roughest patches in her life in the past few years.

The last time Stellah Nantumbwe dominated the headlines was in 2019 when she threatened to sue different media outlets for defamation.

About two years later, Stellah Nantumbwe has returned with a narration of a rather humbling story about her tough journey to stronger faith in God.

Through her social media pages, Stellah Nantumbwe revealed how she has been going through a “trying but rewarding journey”.

Ellah says she has experienced three surgeries, three cancer scares, depression, anxiety, a 20kg weight gain and a series of immeasurable losses of friends, family and loved ones.

Having gone through the worst she could ever imagine, Stellah Nantumbwe feels that her faith in God has been tested and she is a living testimony.

Below is what Nantumbwe had to say:

Where have you been? Why are you so quiet? Why are you so lost? What are you doing now? Above are questions I’ve heard from people the past few years. “What are you doing now?” sticks out for me though. Here’s my answer… I’ve been so busy DYING. I’ve been dying to a version of myself that no longer served me or the purpose I was created for. It’s been one truly trying but rewarding journey. A journey that’s seen me through 3 surgeries, 3 cancer scares, depression, anxiety, a 20KG weight gain and a series of immeasurable losses of friends,family and loved ones. A journey that’s tested my resilience, shaken my pride, tried my intelligence, weighed my forgiveness capability and my ability to simply let go…and let GOD. An emotional roller coaster that had me questioning my entire existence, my life choices and impact on each and every one I’d ever met, but a journey that I am ever so thankful for regardless. Please allow me to testify! God is simply amazing, because for every tear we cry he gives us double for our trouble and he does this more often than we may stop to acknowledge. Indeed “In the pain was a plan.” He stripped me bare,left me with nothing and no one especially in those moments when all you see are masks, machines and protective gear and the countdown begins, in those moments I was reminded that truly Everything is Vanity. My last words in the OR. would be to the Lord, “Please wake me up from this one… Time and time again he did. He woke me up. In the words of Tasha Paige “Why not me? I’m the perfect person to go through this storm.” My faith was indeed built up, let me echo the many voices that have said it before, we serve a mighty God. Seek him, truly seek him with your broken and contrite heart. That’s his version of a true sacrifice. There’s so much more I could say… but for now let’s have a Praise Break and Praise Jesus! Here I am LORD, redeemed and reckoned righteous by your MERCY. Thank You Father! Stellah Nantumbwe

That’s DEEP! Happy to have you back Ellah.